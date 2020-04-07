Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,002,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,451,131. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LB. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.