Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of CM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. 1,035,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,349. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0955 per share. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.