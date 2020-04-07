Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 2.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,739. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.45.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

