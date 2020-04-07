Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 253 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 59.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 5,038,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,573. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.