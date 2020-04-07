Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 307 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up about 2.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after buying an additional 299,918 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. 1,788,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

