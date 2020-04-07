Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 466 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,015 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up 2.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

EXC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,181,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,986. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.