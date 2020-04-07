Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 743 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.3% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.62.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

