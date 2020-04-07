Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 10,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.99. 1,487,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,415. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.63.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

