WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Trading 12.9% Higher

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares were up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.23, approximately 823,286 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,228,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 74,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

