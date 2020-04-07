Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46, approximately 54,301 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 113,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Get Westhaven Ventures alerts:

In other news, Director David Grenville Thomas purchased 41,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$28,697.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,341,875.

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.