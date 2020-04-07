Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) were up 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $28.97, approximately 3,415,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,153,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

