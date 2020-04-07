WhiteCoin Trading 69.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 175.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $10.63 million and $136,613.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 69.6% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank, EXX and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

