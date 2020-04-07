WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Trading Up 2.2%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.99, approximately 34,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

