WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.05, 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 2.67% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

