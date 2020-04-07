WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF) Shares Up 4.4%

WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:DWMF)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24, approximately 16,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 546.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

