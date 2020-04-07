WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:WTMF)’s share price fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.55, 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,009,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 76,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.