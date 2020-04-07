WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) rose 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $66.24, approximately 10,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000.

