Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Down 4.2%

Wize Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s share price fell 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.14, 3,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Wize Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES)and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis (CCH) and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's) in the United States, Israel, Ukraine, and China.

