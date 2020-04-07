WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $205,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.