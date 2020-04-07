WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

