WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $11.84 Million in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 188,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 5.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,050,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,866. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

