WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $264,000 in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,354. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

