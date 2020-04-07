WoodTrust Financial Corp Invests $264,000 in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $94.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,605,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,354. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12.
In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
