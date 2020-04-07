WoodTrust Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

NOC stock traded down $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.52. 1,098,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.