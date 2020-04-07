WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.82. 11,847,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,638. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

