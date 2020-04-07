WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,387,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060,286. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

