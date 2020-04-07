WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 700 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSO. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

SSO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.50. 6,324,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,365,273. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $166.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

