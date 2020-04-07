X-Coin Price Tops $0.0010 (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One X-Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, X-Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. X-Coin has a total market cap of $11,862.51 and $10.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-Coin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Coin Profile

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info . X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling X-Coin

X-Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.