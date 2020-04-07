X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) Trading Up 0.8%

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.07 and last traded at $42.07, approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.