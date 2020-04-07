Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XBC. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.33.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,549. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.44. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 million and a PE ratio of 110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

