Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $8.74. 1,357,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,608. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $928.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

