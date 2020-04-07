Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading 12.7% Higher

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)’s share price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.58, 783,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 812,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $689.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Xperi by 509.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

