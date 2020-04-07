Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

DOX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. 803,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,876. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 139.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

