Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.83). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DO shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $561,000.

Shares of NYSE DO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 9,298,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,547. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

