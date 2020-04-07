Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.83). Diamond Offshore Drilling reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $561,000.
Shares of NYSE DO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. 9,298,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,547. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
