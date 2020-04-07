Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.37 Million

Brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to announce sales of $245.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.80 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $224.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $992.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.72 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of DEI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.