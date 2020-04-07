Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $99.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $94.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $431.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.72 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.82 million, with estimates ranging from $314.36 million to $529.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of DRQ traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 438,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.53 and a beta of 1.49.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

