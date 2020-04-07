Zacks Investment Research Upgrades City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to “Hold”

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of City stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.56. 70,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. City has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 999 shares of company stock valued at $75,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in City by 16,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

