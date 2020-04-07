Zetacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,580.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $85,763.12 and $4,580.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and YoBit. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.03499962 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00757129 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000577 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,440,644 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

