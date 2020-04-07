ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $189,602.91 and approximately $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00777428 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,049,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,049,519 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

