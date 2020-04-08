-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 103.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $758.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

