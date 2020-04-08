-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Diana Shipping reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million.

DSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. 219,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,639. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 253,977 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

