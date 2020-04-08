$0.10 EPS Expected for X Financial (NYSE:XYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.
On average, analysts expect that X Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X Financial.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.
X Financial stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 39,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,534. X Financial has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.
