$0.10 EPS Expected for X Financial (NYSE:XYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that X Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover X Financial.

Get X Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in X Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

X Financial stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 39,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,534. X Financial has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.