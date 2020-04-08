$0.19 EPS Expected for Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of EGO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

