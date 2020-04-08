-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative net margin of 125.04% and a negative return on equity of 104.78%. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Veritone stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 385,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,500. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veritone by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.