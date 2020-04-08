$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Acadia Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.91. 1,066,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.