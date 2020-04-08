$0.71 EPS Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,755,000 after buying an additional 611,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after buying an additional 1,329,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,503,000 after purchasing an additional 267,399 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 842,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 252,835 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 456,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,407. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.