$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 805,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

