0xcert 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,530.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $439,749.96 and $63,530.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00053839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.72 or 0.04670999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00067047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00037303 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013573 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010364 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003331 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.