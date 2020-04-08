0xcert Hits Market Cap of $410,553.95 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $410,553.95 and $66,801.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.57 or 0.04596621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00068256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037066 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010467 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 499,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,526,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

