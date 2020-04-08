$1.17 EPS Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.42. Marriott International posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $8.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

