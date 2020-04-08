$1.28 EPS Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Eastgroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastgroup Properties.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGP. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $59,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 88,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,869. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

